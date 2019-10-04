As Pfizer Ord (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Cincinnati Financial Has Increased Position; Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Has Upped Stake

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 385,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.30M, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 370,415 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DOESN’T COMMENT ON RUMORS IN THE MARKETPLACE; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Ord (PFE) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 425,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.42 million, up from 394,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 20.23 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 23/04/2018 – FDA declines to approve Pfizer’s biosimilar to Roche’s cancer drug

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $6.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 128,546 shares to 264,238 shares, valued at $35.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. Dockman William C. also bought $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares. La Force Andrew Hudson III also bought $276,160 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.