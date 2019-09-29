As Pfizer Common (PFE) Shares Declined, Country Trust Bank Has Upped Stake; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holder Palladium Partners Has Lowered Its Stake

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 6,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 393,463 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.71M, down from 399,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. Common (PFE) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 21,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 467,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.26 million, up from 446,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI REPORTS STRATEGIC RESEARCH PACT WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 10/04/2018 – I think that reviewing architectural drawings has to be universally popular — I love it. $PFE’s new digs; 01/05/2018 – PFE SPLITTING COMPANY UP STILL OFF TABLE FOR FORSEEABLE FUTURE; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER RECEIVED A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER; 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces Prelim. Results from Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 Study of 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Why Roche’s former CEO thinks Pfizer and this cancer-fighting company may be on to something – San Francisco Business Times” published on September 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents New Evidence of IBRANCE Effectiveness in HR+, HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is GlaxoSmithKline a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Grow More Selective in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co Common (NYSE:MMM) by 64,054 shares to 1,273 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT) by 12,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,295 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Common (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Troy Asset Ltd invested in 0.06% or 33,000 shares. Kistler owns 40,278 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Macroview Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 2,050 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 1.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Strategic Glob Advisors stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 70,914 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtn Llc stated it has 226,746 shares. Moreover, Eqis Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 56,223 shares. Drexel Morgan & stated it has 5,488 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Clark Capital Grp Incorporated reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Zacks Inv Mngmt has invested 1.68% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hutchinson Ca accumulated 48,764 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Cap Advisors Limited Limited Liability Co holds 10,877 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Grp Limited Co reported 9,729 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Llc reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Emg Mkts Smcap (DGS) by 12,544 shares to 629,127 shares, valued at $29.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) by 15,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale Cap Corporation has 0.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 52,179 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership owns 6.33M shares. Georgia-based Earnest Ptnrs Lc has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sphera Funds Management reported 0.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lakeview Cap Prtn Limited holds 21,115 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership has invested 8.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 2.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.85% stake. Howard reported 311,325 shares or 5.69% of all its holdings. First United Bank & Trust Tru accumulated 0.85% or 10,766 shares. Buckhead Mgmt Lc has invested 3.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Logan Cap holds 2.03% or 258,162 shares. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Ne holds 111,871 shares. Cumberland Advsr invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Torray Limited Co has invested 2.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).