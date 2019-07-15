As Pfizer Com (PFE) Valuation Declined, Stralem & Co Increased Position; Fayerweather Charles Maintains Stake in Disney (DIS)

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 15,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,037 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, up from 145,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.31. About 4.62 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – PFE SPLITTING COMPANY UP STILL OFF TABLE FOR FORSEEABLE FUTURE; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $144.8. About 1.57M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Initial Clinical Data on Phase 1b Gene Therapy Study for DMD – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Reports Election of Dr. Scott Gottlieb to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer-Array Deal: Growth And Pipeline Addition – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bert’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,685 shares to 133,030 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,405 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Gru holds 0.8% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 92,384 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset LP has invested 0.7% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 357,429 were accumulated by Investec Asset Mgmt Limited. Roosevelt Invest invested in 1.9% or 359,960 shares. Comerica National Bank accumulated 0.65% or 1.88 million shares. Country Financial Bank holds 0.84% or 446,385 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Corporation reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Td Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 825 shares. 56,105 were accumulated by Palisade Asset Mgmt. Creative Planning has invested 0.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sanders Ltd Liability stated it has 18.14M shares or 3.75% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 0.68% or 5.60 million shares. First Interstate National Bank invested 0.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Patten accumulated 9,040 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About China Mobile Limited (CHL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Theme Parks Are Having a Challenging Summer – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Disney World Finally Too Expensive? – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.