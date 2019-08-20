As Pfizer Com (PFE) Valuation Declined, Live Your Vision Increased Its Holding; Pure Financial Advisors Has Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Position as Stock Value Declined

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 19.79M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 27/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $333.78. About 2.23M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – BOEING: QATAR ARMED FORCES SELECTS BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES UNIT; 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board; 26/03/2018 – Ethiopian Airlines Launches Split Scimitar® Winglets in Northern Africa; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair agrees to buy 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $530.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 21,790 shares to 117,225 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 16,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.62 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros reported 3.79% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership invested in 2,780 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 100,553 shares. Aldebaran accumulated 0.95% or 3,548 shares. Natixis owns 695,462 shares. First Western Management invested in 4.62% or 853 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Limited reported 5,165 shares. 3,015 are held by Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability. California-based Accuvest Glob has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fin Advisory Serv holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,466 shares. Garrison Bradford & Associate has 1,100 shares. Carlson Capital Management invested in 0.06% or 629 shares. Windsor Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 696 shares. 166,907 were accumulated by First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership. Sky Invest Group Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 942 shares.

