As Pfizer Com (PFE) Valuation Declined, Holder Donaldson Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $5.15 Million; As Timken Steel (TMST) Market Valuation Declined, Beddow Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Timken Steel Corp (TMST) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 97,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 278,025 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 375,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Timken Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 159,730 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 122,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 640,025 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.18M, down from 762,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/05/2018 – A Study Analyzing Observational Data Shows Real-World Effectiveness of Prevnar® 13 in Adults Age 65+; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – CO’S PROPOSAL WAS FOR PART OF THE BUSINESS ONLY; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER REAFFIRMS ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.64% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Private Wealth Prns Llc reported 3.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Com has 0.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hl Financial Svcs Lc invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Minnesota-based Perkins Cap has invested 1.66% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Business Fincl Services holds 8,146 shares. Hgk Asset stated it has 0.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt accumulated 122,345 shares. Ironwood Ltd has 0.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 15,062 shares. Cna Fincl holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 139,870 shares. Alexandria Ltd Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 13,830 shares. Central National Bank & Trust And holds 34,444 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Jones Financial Cos Lllp reported 328,191 shares. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 4,733 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The Oklahoma-based Tru Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 15,823 shares to 430,755 shares, valued at $30.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC) by 14,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.81 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.