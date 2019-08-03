As Pfizer Com (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Holder Live Your Vision Raised Position; Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Shareholder Manor Road Capital Partners Boosted Position by $94.05 Million

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29 million shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES/SHARE; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS EPIPEN PRODUCT REMAINS AVAILABLE; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pfizer latest to test gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.17. About 760,768 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 45,048 shares. Manor Road Cap Ltd Liability has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 32,958 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 56,707 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt owns 445,412 shares. 14,401 were reported by Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Company. H Prtnrs Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 8.00M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 17,962 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 175,556 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 42,200 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Argent Trust stated it has 3,674 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). London Company Of Virginia reported 292,440 shares stake. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 282 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,386 are owned by Captrust Fincl Advsr.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,000 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $67.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (SCHP) by 12,959 shares to 2,520 shares, valued at $138,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (KNOW) by 55,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,491 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold And has 0.81% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 128,073 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc stated it has 1.20 million shares. Park Corporation Oh reported 0.47% stake. Paw Capital reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Btim Corp invested in 93,260 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 71,502 were reported by Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc. Bollard Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sit Investment Associate Inc has invested 0.71% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Company owns 2,229 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Monroe Financial Bank & Mi holds 36,767 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Sarasin Ptnrs Llp has invested 3.41% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 1.51% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. Becker Capital Management reported 1.33M shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department reported 0.55% stake. Guild Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 70,760 shares or 3.92% of all its holdings.