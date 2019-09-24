As Pfizer Com (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Mengis Capital Management Lifted by $1.93 Million Its Holding; American Financial Group Cut Its Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Position by $18.68 Million as Market Value Rose

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 143.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 44,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 76,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, up from 31,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 9.63 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation) Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – FDA declines to approve Pfizer’s biosimilar to Roche’s cancer drug; 04/05/2018 – Pneumococcal Infections: 2018 Pipeline Highlights – ResearchAndMarkets.com

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 352,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 560,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.07 million, down from 913,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.47. About 230,224 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Faces Backlash For Requiring Anchors to Recite Segments; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Says Station Divestitures to Raise $1.5 Billion; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC – REACHES AGREEMENT FOR MULTI-YEAR RENEWALS OF 34 FOX AFFILIATIONS; 05/03/2018 Tribune/Sinclair divest bids set for this week – sources [21:28 GMT05 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Fox Television has announced it will purchase 7 stations from Sinclair once Tribune deal goes through; 24/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Sinclair to sell additional TV stations in bid to win approval for Tribune Media acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair is the largest broadcaster in the U.S., and owns nearly 30 NBC affiliates; 17/05/2018 – Media Matters: Sinclair is gearing up to compete with Fox — by being even worse than Fox; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast :Divested Stations Are Being Sold for a Combined $1.5B of Gross Sales Proceeds

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Merck KGaA, Pfizer (PFE) Announce CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for BAVENCIO Plus Axitinib for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents New Evidence of IBRANCE Effectiveness in HR+, HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 137,441 are owned by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. 252,546 were reported by Park National Corp Oh. Swift Run Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Community Fin Ser Group invested 3.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). White Pine Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 10,730 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Alta Cap Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Foyston Gordon And Payne holds 226,202 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And Co has invested 0.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0.93% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Lc reported 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 1.38M were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership. The Florida-based Aviance Capital Partners Limited Liability Co has invested 0.81% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Weik Capital Management holds 0.22% or 10,500 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Corp has 351,515 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $326.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp Com (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2,975 shares to 11,050 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boothbay Fund Limited Company reported 22,246 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Bankshares Of Hawaii holds 5,430 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 8,442 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 10,251 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.08% or 336,981 shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 3.73 million shares. Huntington Bank accumulated 0% or 104 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc holds 0.01% or 71,689 shares. Capital Mngmt Va invested in 3.63% or 244,675 shares. 19,952 were reported by Boston Limited Liability. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited accumulated 0.02% or 9,800 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 2.65 million shares.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 120,000 shares to 850,595 shares, valued at $13.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 58,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.40 million for 32.93 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.