As Pfizer Com (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Bridges Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $495,810; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Provise Management Group Upped Position

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 61.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 7,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,860 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 12,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $143.12. About 5.68 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 11,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 144,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 11.81 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 23/03/2018 – Pfizer said its study to test safety and effectiveness of its anti-smoking treatment Chantix in adolescent smokers failed to meet the main goal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill invested in 0.18% or 159,366 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Salem Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 166,948 shares. 12,835 are held by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5.81 million shares. Founders Financial Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lincoln Corporation holds 50,835 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc has invested 0.41% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Curbstone Finance Corp, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 64,082 shares. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 0.62% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Legacy Capital Prns holds 71,745 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Telos Cap Management reported 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.77% or 262,942 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 105,202 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. 96,628 are held by Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corp.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.68 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – The Motley Fool” on July 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs Pfizer’s Avastin biosimilar; shares up 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Up the Ante in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s crisaborole ointment safe in infants and toddlers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 4,986 shares to 145,914 shares, valued at $28.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkt (IEMG) by 5,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,021 shares to 50,379 shares, valued at $9.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,153 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: Wait For A Pullback To $125 – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Theme Parks Are Having a Challenging Summer – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.