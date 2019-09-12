As Pfizer Com (PFE) Stock Declined, Shareholder Edgar Lomax Co Lowered Its Stake; Suntrust Banks Decreased Its Idex (IEX) Holding by $593,400; Share Price Rose

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 22,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.67M, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 11.42M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 9,530 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 12,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $169.52. About 192,536 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 07/05/2018 – REG-Invitation to IDEX’s presentation and webcast of the results for the first quarter of 2018; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 3,483 shares to 12,463 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 594,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold IEX shares while 118 reduced holdings.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74M for 29.03 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 15.08 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

