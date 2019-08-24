As Pfizer Com (PFE) Stock Declined, Live Your Vision Increased by $413,010 Its Holding; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Increases Position in International Business Machs (IBM)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 87,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 177,366 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03M, up from 89,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41M shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75M shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation) Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – A Study Analyzing Observational Data Shows Real-World Effectiveness of Prevnar® 13 in Adults Age 65+; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: Burglars made off with Viagra in pharmacy heist; 30/05/2018 – FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE OF XELJANZ; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco 1 (STPZ) by 8,848 shares to 1,224 shares, valued at $63,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree International Smallcap Dividend Fund (DLS) by 9,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,042 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Large Cap Value Etf (SCHV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp holds 0.99% or 297.47M shares in its portfolio. Signature Est Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,184 shares. Qs Investors Limited Company stated it has 811,023 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Family Management Corporation owns 12,932 shares. Sequoia Ltd Liability invested in 77,460 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Schmidt P J Mngmt stated it has 10,018 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsrs invested 0.3% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stillwater Invest Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg holds 0.42% or 1.19M shares. 354,488 are held by Cornerstone Advsr. Paw Capital Corporation reported 15,000 shares. Community Trust has 0.66% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pettyjohn Wood And White accumulated 82,604 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo owns 514,793 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Mercer Advisers invested in 0.7% or 24,405 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Co has invested 0.75% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd accumulated 286,556 shares. Holt Advisors Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% or 4,170 shares. First Western Capital Management reported 1,826 shares. Harvey Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 4,747 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Llc reported 6,663 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter has 125,899 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset holds 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 80,227 shares. Grassi Invest Mgmt invested in 86,595 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 574 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 107,721 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 64,686 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tower Bridge Advsr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,717 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com has 0.6% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).