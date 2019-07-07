As Pfizer Com (PFE) Stock Declined, Live Your Vision Boosted Stake; Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Holding Held by Fmr Llc

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 3220.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 22,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 225,907 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 17.36 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX DIDN’T MEET CONTINUOUS ABSTINENCE RATE; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation holds 12,800 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 85,174 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Hbk Investments LP reported 3,400 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc owns 17,913 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Ltd Company has 0.67% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Citadel Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Intrust Bancorp Na owns 3,775 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cookson Peirce And Com stated it has 30,041 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 142 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 77,291 shares. Perkins Coie has invested 0.03% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co (NYSEMKT:CTO) by 25,673 shares to 84,866 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Private Finl Hldgs In (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 160,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.45M shares, and cut its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $2.14 million activity. LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER also sold $181,609 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares. $623,895 worth of stock was sold by CARTER BRIAN N on Thursday, February 14. THOMPSON J KENNETH sold $441,923 worth of stock or 8,000 shares. SMITH ALBERT E sold $424,000 worth of stock.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exempt Bond Etf by 67,432 shares to 160,709 shares, valued at $8.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Etf (FNDC) by 19,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,893 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Large Cap Value Etf (SCHV).

