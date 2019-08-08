As Pfizer Com (PFE) Shares Declined, Shareholder Live Your Vision Raised Its Holding; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lau Associates Has Boosted Its Position

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.73. About 3.48M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 9 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS INDICATE THAT CO’S 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO ONE-YEAR TERMS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Recommendation Was Based on Failure to Demonstrate Clear Improvement in Primary Endpoint; 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $205.77. About 511,621 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – David Solomon poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein Is Set To Retire As CEO Early As 2018, According To Reports — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Clearlake Capital Group Announces Strategic Minority Investment By Dyal Capital, Goldman Sachs Asset Management And Landmark Pa; 12/03/2018 – That puts Solomon in the running to head Goldman. Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein could step down as soon as the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q-End Book Value $186.73 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Goldman Sees Risk of Early Indonesia Rate Increase (Correct); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 08/05/2018 – Goldman’s Garzarelli Says the ECB Will Keep Policy Rates Very Low (Video); 12/03/2018 – Goldman Flags Rate Risk to Equities While Tom Lee Sees Benefit; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Partner Boroujerdi Exits the Bank’s Research Unit

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $194.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc by 5,874 shares to 43,018 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 14,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,387 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks slip from record highs after Trump says ‘long way to go’ on trade talks with China – CNBC” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S Company holds 3.74% or 188,067 shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 270,050 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc accumulated 17,950 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Condor Capital Mgmt has 0.18% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,601 shares. 168,880 were accumulated by Markel Corporation. 15,369 are held by Capstone Investment Advisors Lc. Sit Invest reported 30,840 shares. Levin Strategies Lp reported 1,500 shares. Ims holds 0.55% or 3,520 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.73% stake. Us Bancorp De holds 0.08% or 137,467 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 14,334 shares. 3,763 are held by Sigma Planning. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree International Smallcap Dividend Fund (DLS) by 9,663 shares to 10,042 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 173,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 820,613 shares, and cut its stake in Streettracks Index Shs Fds Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (CWI).