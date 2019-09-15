As Pfizer Com (PFE) Shares Declined, Mengis Capital Management Upped Holding; Sigma Investment Counselors Has Increased Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc bought 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 17,376 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 12,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 12.42 million shares traded or 354.55% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 143.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 44,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 76,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, up from 31,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 21.58 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Declares Dividend of 34c; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Unit Runs Out of Buyers as Consumer Health Loses Allure; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 03/04/2018 – Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE – an inside look; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $326.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Short Trm (BSV) by 3,850 shares to 15,658 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings.