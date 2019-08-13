As Pfizer Com (PFE) Shares Declined, Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Increased Its Holding; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declined, Shareholder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Trimmed by $4.96 Million Its Stake

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 11,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 142,077 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 130,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 26.92M shares traded or 5.96% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR THE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, INCLUDING A SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION, AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING THE BUSINESS; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 93,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 3.24M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.73 million, down from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 15.03M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 70,049 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 197,268 are held by Psagot Investment House Ltd. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 63,956 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt invested in 105,420 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Mngmt Communication has invested 1.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Tennessee-based Td Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 20.84M are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Co. Moreover, Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Com has 0.72% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Birinyi Associates reported 21,750 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt reported 44,718 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt accumulated 69,117 shares. B Riley Wealth Management reported 44,890 shares. Argent Capital Management Ltd invested in 624,161 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) stated it has 32,858 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.56 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 6.17M shares or 1.74% of the stock. Stadion Money Mgmt holds 15,519 shares. Trustco State Bank N Y has 37,933 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Hikari Pwr Limited stated it has 0.59% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trust Of Vermont holds 150,568 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Greenwood Assocs Ltd Com holds 222,359 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.67% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt has invested 4.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Montecito Retail Bank & Tru holds 52,242 shares. Cap Incorporated Ok stated it has 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ssi Inv Mngmt holds 11,984 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Community & Invest Company owns 404,476 shares. Sky Invest Grp Limited Liability Co owns 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11,021 shares. 124,820 are owned by Selway Asset Management. Wills Fincl Grp invested in 16,840 shares or 0.62% of the stock.