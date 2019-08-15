As Pfizer Com (PFE) Share Value Declined, Live Your Vision Has Upped Stake by $413,010; Kessler Investment Group Boosted Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $957,834; Market Valuation Declined

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 35.21 million shares traded or 36.28% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 2,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,403 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 5,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $320.42. About 4.97 million shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Expands Services Engagement in Latin America with GOL Airlines and Aeromexico; 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX–Update; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advsr accumulated 309,070 shares. Washington invested in 296,618 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.81% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 80,182 shares. Investment House Limited Liability Corp accumulated 71,642 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Hightower Trust Lta reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd holds 13,331 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cooke And Bieler Lp has 5,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Welch & Forbes Lc has 909,078 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. The Arizona-based Stellar Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 2.92 million shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp reported 244,810 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co invested in 6.60M shares. Montag A & Assocs holds 199,171 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv Management holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 58,638 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability holds 379,711 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Market Eq Etf (SCHE) by 22,362 shares to 990,115 shares, valued at $26.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 3,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353 shares, and cut its stake in X (DBEF).

