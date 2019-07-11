As Pfizer Com (PFE) Share Value Declined, Live Your Vision Has Raised by $413,010 Its Holding; Clean Yield Group Holds Stake in Biogen Com (BIIB)

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 2,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,313 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 7,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $230.24. About 754,419 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.91. About 24.68M shares traded or 8.31% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Unit Runs Out of Buyers as Consumer Health Loses Allure; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients with Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co Com (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11,823 shares to 17,855 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,422 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Capital Limited Liability accumulated 1,019 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Old Financial Bank In holds 0.21% or 17,046 shares. Moreover, Transamerica Finance Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 3,152 shares. Cim Lc stated it has 2.44% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 58,800 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 403,450 shares. Btim owns 6,014 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd accumulated 3.04 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. Calamos Advsr Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 72,964 shares. Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 1.33% or 19,024 shares. Hartford Investment Management Com has invested 0.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fukoku Mutual Life reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Systematic LP has 5,040 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com invested in 34.78 million shares or 0.84% of the stock. Cabot holds 9,000 shares. Clark Capital Management Group holds 0.87% or 855,533 shares. Pictet Bancshares & Tru holds 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 11,200 shares. 32,934 were reported by Bangor Bankshares. Hyman Charles D reported 127,838 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Beach Inv Counsel Pa has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stillwater Mngmt Lc holds 1.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 70,322 shares. Bryn Mawr Communication reported 0.56% stake. Oakwood Capital Mgmt Limited Co Ca reported 2.27% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Atria Ltd Liability has 0.27% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Com owns 4,675 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 33,848 shares. 68,950 were reported by Hedeker Wealth Ltd. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Com has 0.59% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.