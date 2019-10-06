As Pfizer Com (PFE) Share Value Declined, Holder Corda Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $780,794; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Lowered Stake by $442,890 as Stock Value Rose

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 18,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 630,760 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.32M, down from 648,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 16.98M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome Of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting On XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 10/04/2018 – I think that reviewing architectural drawings has to be universally popular — I love it. $PFE’s new digs

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 3,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 75,448 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11 million, down from 78,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MDT) by 17,282 shares to 18,943 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 9,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alesco Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S Muoio & Co Limited Liability Co holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,443 shares. Kdi Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 121,618 shares or 6.1% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors stated it has 13,012 shares. Peoples Financial Serv reported 2.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). D L Carlson Investment Group Inc stated it has 4.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 1.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 4.94M shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 2.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 384,300 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 219,996 shares or 3.73% of its portfolio. Saratoga Research & Invest Mgmt stated it has 547,709 shares. Wilkins Counsel Incorporated stated it has 5,895 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Llc holds 5.54% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Acr Alpine Rech Limited Com owns 846,055 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Co holds 20.78% or 5.23M shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 43,241 were reported by Stewart Patten Commerce Ltd. Bridges Invest Mgmt has 132,994 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). National Pension Ser has invested 0.85% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Welch Forbes Limited Company reported 899,561 shares. Hm Payson & Com has 1.51M shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. 28,681 are owned by Harvest Cap. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3,297 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And Assoc has 0.66% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Advisors Asset Mgmt has 0.89% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.14 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd has 740,630 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 1.41 million shares. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas invested in 627,361 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $921.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cla by 436 shares to 7,501 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Com by 603,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 939,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Clb (BRKB).

