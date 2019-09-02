As Pfizer Com (PFE) Share Value Declined, Carroll Financial Associates Raised by $301,392 Its Position; Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holder Francisco Partners Management LP Decreased Its Position

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 90,616 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 30/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG DB1Gn.DE SAYS HAS REACHED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GTX’S ECN BUSINESS FROM GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. FOR 100 MILLION US DOLLAR; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 06/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2018; 30/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GAIN CAPITAL TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BöRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL INSTITUTIONAL ECN VOLUME $ 279M, UP 21%; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Responds to ESMA Statement; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF ETH; 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 7,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 200,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50M, up from 192,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.74M for 22.75 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mgmt reported 63,780 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 17,832 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 34,623 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 80,469 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.76M shares. Kestrel Investment reported 1.27% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 29,400 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Lc holds 0.03% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 32,500 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 73,408 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset holds 0.03% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 336,380 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 30,970 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Lc reported 205,870 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 635 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. 1.21 million are held by Weber Alan W. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,700 shares.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index Etf (FNDX) by 16,122 shares to 218,432 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ark Israel Innovative Technology Etf by 14,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,190 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf (EEMV).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.