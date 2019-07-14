As Pfizer Com (PFE) Share Price Declined, Live Your Vision Has Lifted by $413,010 Its Holding; As Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Shares Declined, Holder Crescent Park Management LP Cut by $7.17 Million Its Stake

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.05M shares traded or 33.55% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Still Sees 2018 Adjusted R&D Expenses $7.4B-$7.9B; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 146,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.63M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 1.46 million shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 15.56% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat; 05/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $69; 16/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches ‘Instant’ ESG Portfolios for RIAs — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 26/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Opens Southlake Operating Center to Accommodate Growth and Expansion; 09/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade to Host Earnings Conference Call; 11/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING – SCOTTRADE EXPENSE SYNERGIES REMAIN ON TRACK, EXPECT TOTAL OPER EXPENSES TO DECLINE SIGNIFICANTLY OVER REMAINDER OF FISCAL YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 16/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Institutional Expands RIA Access to Environmental, Social and Governance Investing

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN) by 10,055 shares to 624,825 shares, valued at $19.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (KNOW) by 55,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,491 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.