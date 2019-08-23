As Pfizer Com (PFE) Share Price Declined, Horizon Investments Raised Its Position; Cutter & Company Brokerage Boosted Zoetis (ZTS) Stake

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 18,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 85,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 66,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 15.36 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion; 17/05/2018 – Pfizer: LYRICA Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 09/05/2018 – PFE SAYS UNIT EXPERIENCED CONSTRAINTS AFFECTING EPIPEN SUPPLY; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation) Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development of New Drugs; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 12155.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 369,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 372,925 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.54 million, up from 3,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $126.64. About 2.02 million shares traded or 0.43% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins Inc Com (NYSE:ROL) by 51,289 shares to 4,849 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo Sp500 by 2.39M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc Com New (NYSE:MSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

