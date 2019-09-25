As Pfizer Com (PFE) Market Value Declined, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Stake; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Increased Its Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Holding by $447,120

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 99.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 267,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54,000, down from 268,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 3.26M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care Through Evidence-Based BRCA Genetic Testing; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 01/05/2018 – PFE SPLITTING COMPANY UP STILL OFF TABLE FOR FORSEEABLE FUTURE; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 2,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 22,929 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, up from 20,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $189.97. About 511,963 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.52 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Value (IJJ) by 1,925 shares to 13,404 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Mtrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,354 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

