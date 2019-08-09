As Pfizer Com (PFE) Market Value Declined, Live Your Vision Raised Position by $413,010; As Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Shares Declined, Holder Cam Group Holding A Has Trimmed Its Holding by $874,740

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 4,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 68,557 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61 million, down from 73,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $182.98. About 914,234 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL P; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE FOR $540M IN CASH; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly White as Chief Commun Officer; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas, sources say [20:51 GMT20 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business for $540 Million in Cash; 09/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS – VERTEX HOLDCO TO BE REQUIRED TO PAY FEE OF $186.6 MLN IF MERGER AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Media slug change for Vertex Pharmaceuticals; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – U.S FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 18.31M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – RESULTS SHOWED ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT WITH LYRICA 14 MG/KG/DAY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VS PLACEBO; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 24/05/2018 – AUSTRALIAN COURT ORDERS ACCC APPEAL VS PFIZER BE DISMISSED; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Mercantile Asset Llp has 0.8% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 268,452 shares. 10,907 are held by D Scott Neal Inc. Associated Banc holds 595,620 shares. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Family Cap has invested 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hills National Bank & has invested 0.53% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Brookstone Capital owns 79,623 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Michigan-based Norris Perne French Llp Mi has invested 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 1.86% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Oakworth Cap reported 114,642 shares. Cullinan Assocs reported 0.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Violich Capital Mngmt Inc holds 26,470 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.12% or 96,920 shares. Sterling Inv Mngmt accumulated 39,073 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc reported 0.92% stake.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Market Eq Etf (SCHE) by 22,362 shares to 990,115 shares, valued at $26.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN) by 10,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,825 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP).

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Supercharged Growth Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vertex sets CEO transition April 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Closes in on a Major Spinoff – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashford Mngmt Inc owns 0.1% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 3,797 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 0.05% or 18,067 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc New York accumulated 206,306 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Kansas-based Mariner Limited has invested 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Cetera Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Weiss Multi holds 40,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technologies has 3,600 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Llc reported 14,028 shares. Adirondack holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 105 shares. Prudential Financial holds 524,699 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 30,496 are owned by Public Sector Pension Inv Board. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 1.01M shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $33.10 million activity. The insider ALTSHULER DAVID sold 32,956 shares worth $5.94 million. $6.32M worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by Sachdev Amit. Silva Paul M sold $759,367 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Monday, February 11.