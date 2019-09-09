As Pfizer Com (PFE) Market Value Declined, Live Your Vision Has Raised Its Holding by $413,010; As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Beaumont Financial Partners Lowered by $340,935 Its Stake

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $231.78. About 2.03 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 12.99 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVES XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Mgmt reported 6.21% stake. Wafra invested 0.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fayez Sarofim Co has invested 0.18% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Albert D Mason holds 5,457 shares. Windward Management Ca reported 574,864 shares stake. Partner Fund Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 2.83 million shares. Wharton Business Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,331 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.24% stake. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) invested in 0.42% or 22,672 shares. Foster & Motley reported 264,297 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ci has 0.28% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability has 230,748 shares. 7.74 million were reported by Us Bancshares De. Cap owns 1.50M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 400,376 shares.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large Cap Value Etf (SCHV) by 67,309 shares to 190,475 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN) by 10,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,825 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,814 shares to 164,971 shares, valued at $31.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 32,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLH).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.99 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.