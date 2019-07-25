As Pfizer Com (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Live Your Vision Has Increased Its Stake; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Stake in Centene (CNC) Has Increased as Share Price Declined

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 4.90M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 13.00M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Streettracks Index Shs Fds Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (CWI) by 9,664 shares to 19,553 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Tips Etf (SCHP) by 12,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,520 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Etf (FNDC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hayek Kallen Inv has 96,950 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank & Tru holds 0.53% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 37,307 shares. Aspiriant Limited Company has 25,164 shares. Gm Advisory Grp accumulated 0.08% or 5,520 shares. Texas-based Hightower Trust Service Lta has invested 0.81% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The United Kingdom-based Lmr Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Chase Counsel owns 0.2% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 9,327 shares. Reliance Tru Communications Of Delaware holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 94,835 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 158,165 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma stated it has 20,034 shares. Chevy Chase Tru stated it has 4.82 million shares. Raymond James And Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 9.82 million shares. Northstar Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Drexel Morgan & holds 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 5,488 shares. 24,395 are held by Hamel.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 29,700 shares to 761,054 shares, valued at $21.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,145 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 33,878 shares. 20,230 are owned by Parkside Bank & Trust &. Fmr Lc reported 0.03% stake. Cqs Cayman LP holds 10,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Company accumulated 20,300 shares. Optimum Advisors invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). South State Corp holds 0.14% or 26,107 shares. Allstate Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,814 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 9,194 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd reported 383,552 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 83,572 shares. Hexavest has invested 0.39% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 22,023 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Company reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cordasco Financial Net stated it has 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).