As Pfizer Com (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Trimmed Its Stake; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Lowered Its Holding by $385,632 as Stock Rose

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,937 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, down from 71,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $115.21. About 1.10 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 29,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 97,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 8.67 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES/SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Pfizer: LYRICA Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With EGFR-Activating Mutations; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN 2 NEW INDICATIONS; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Upgrade Vaults Red-Hot Waste Management Stock to New Heights – Schaeffers Research” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These “Safe Haven” Stocks Aren’t Worth the Cost Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KeyBanc Has ‘Greater Confidence’ In Waste Management’s Leadership Team – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74 million for 26.67 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Com Na reported 258,883 shares. 4,500 are owned by Madison Invest. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 1.71 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0% or 10,070 shares in its portfolio. Chem Retail Bank accumulated 21,988 shares. Jennison Assoc Llc has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Boyar Asset Inc accumulated 7,431 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Windward Cap Mgmt Ca has 26,346 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Tompkins has 0.76% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 40,826 shares. Highland Limited Partnership owns 30,500 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs accumulated 338,377 shares. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,952 shares. Td Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Company owns 268 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 0.49% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $97,118 activity. GROSS PATRICK W sold $33,957 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Tuesday, January 15. The insider CLARK FRANK M sold 338 shares worth $31,463.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,154 shares to 135,566 shares, valued at $24.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “BioMarin Pharma (BMRN) Reports $15M Milestone Payments from Pfizer (PFE) for TALZENNA® (talazoparib) – StreetInsider.com” on June 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “The 6 Most Shorted Dow Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks To Watch For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer completes Therachon buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why I’m Sticking With My 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2019 So Far – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 14.04 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.