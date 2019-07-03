As Pfizer Com (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Live Your Vision Has Raised Position by $413,010; Bluestein R H & Company Lifted Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding by $15.59 Million

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1560.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 27,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29,110 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61 million, up from 1,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $7.66 during the last trading session, reaching $537.18. About 482,895 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 8.22M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO PACT WITH PFIZER LEADS TO CREATION OF A SHELF-STABLE; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN 2 NEW INDICATIONS; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exempt Bond Etf by 67,432 shares to 160,709 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco 1 (STPZ) by 8,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,224 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (SCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. $14.65M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $3.94 million was made by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 458 shares valued at $229,014 was made by Samath Jamie on Tuesday, January 29.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11,861 shares to 116,783 shares, valued at $44.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.