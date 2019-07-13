As Pfizer Com (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Live Your Vision Has Increased Position; Jd Com (JD) Stock Value Rose While Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 51.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 17,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,226 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 33,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $31.08. About 11.77M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 20/03/2018 – GUANGDONG SENSSUN WEIGHING APPARATUS 002870.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM ON BUSINESS COOPERATIONS; 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN PREPARED IN CONFORMITY WITH U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES THROUGHOUT PERIODS SINCE 2011; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.05 million shares traded or 33.55% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer unit need not be a costly move; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer hits stumbling block on Herceptin rival, but wins breakthrough status on MenB vaccine $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer: Study Finds Prevnar 13 Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization From Certain Pneumonia in Older Adults; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 120,101 shares to 884,148 shares, valued at $45.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (KNOW) by 55,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,491 shares, and cut its stake in Streettracks Index Shs Fds Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (CWI).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,296 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 12.33 million shares stake. Proshare Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.14M shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Paradigm Financial Advisors Limited Co owns 5,925 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers has 6,824 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 4.40 million are held by Korea. Beach Invest Counsel Pa owns 153,730 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited has 0.54% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.28 million shares. Northside Mgmt Ltd holds 0.24% or 14,346 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland accumulated 5,250 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Co reported 1,457 shares. Aspiriant invested in 0.09% or 25,164 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank reported 62,809 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest, a Connecticut-based fund reported 19,401 shares.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Put) by 5,700 shares to 8,200 shares, valued at $851,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 30,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call).