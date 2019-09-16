As Pfizer Com (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Blackhill Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.72 Million; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Upped Intel (INTC) Holding by $863,296

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 394,926 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.11 million, down from 434,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 8.81M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER; 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 18,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 388,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.60 million, up from 370,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 7.82 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Intel is optimistic about cloud spending and an AMD price battle – MarketWatch” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Intel (INTC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Intel (INTC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear Of The Day: Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Earnings: INTC Stock Sinks Despite Q1 EPS, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $688.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,300 shares to 262,715 shares, valued at $35.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,231 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pioneer Tru National Bank & Trust N A Or owns 117,342 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson owns 0.54% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 149,855 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested 0.99% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Florida-based Professional Advisory Services Inc has invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kansas-based Cognios Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.98% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lau Assocs Ltd has 3.73% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Baldwin Mngmt Lc holds 0.27% or 19,665 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.73% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn holds 0.15% or 23,170 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Capital reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Arvest Bank Division reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 60,937 were reported by New England Rech Mngmt. Amica Mutual Ins owns 132,312 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc has 5,517 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Verity Verity Limited Liability Corporation, South Carolina-based fund reported 203,344 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Capital reported 1.54 million shares. Mcgowan Asset Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,271 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.95% or 649,563 shares in its portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust reported 184,840 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield has invested 0.5% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hamel Associates Incorporated holds 0.45% or 23,645 shares. 12.40 million are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Vanguard reported 445.15 million shares stake. Moreover, Sadoff Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cortland Associates Mo reported 7,746 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested 0.72% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hanlon Mgmt reported 20,147 shares. Veritas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.