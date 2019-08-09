As Pfenex (PFNX) Share Price Rose, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosted Position; As Brunswick (BC) Stock Declined, Holder Gideon Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pfenex Inc (PFNX) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 64,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.34% . The institutional investor held 740,288 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 676,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pfenex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 20,417 shares traded. Pfenex Inc. (NYSEMKT:PFNX) has risen 16.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PFNX News: 18/04/2018 – PFENEX INC – PFENEX MAY ALSO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET PRODUCT SALES; 14/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN: PFENEX WILL RESUME TRADING AT 4:20PM ET; 18/04/2018 – PFENEX & CHINA NT PHARMA ENTER IN DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE PACT; 18/04/2018 – Pfenex and NT Pharma Enter into a Development and License Agreement for Pfenex’s PF708 Therapeutic Equivalent Candidate to Fort; 18/04/2018 – NT PHARMA ENTERS DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE PACT WITH PFENEX INC; 18/04/2018 – PFENEX INC – PFENEX MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS OF UP TO $22.5 MLN BASED ON ACHIEVEMENT OF DEVELOPMENT, SALES-RELATED MILESTONES; 18/04/2018 – Pfenex and NT Pharma Enter into a Development and License Agreement for Pfenex’s PF708 Therapeutic Equivalent Candidate to Forteo®; 15/03/2018 – PFENEX INC- BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH RESOURCES TO FUND ALL NECESSARY ACTIVITIES LEADING UP TO AND INCLUDING SUBMISSION OF NDA FOR PF708 TO FDA; 22/05/2018 – Pfenex Announces Offering of Common Stk; 15/03/2018 – PFENEX INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $57.7 MLN

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 109.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 7,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 14,897 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, up from 7,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 162,692 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Finance reported 5,583 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Valueworks Limited reported 3.78% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Redwood Capital Ltd reported 0.17% stake. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc invested in 0.06% or 76,644 shares. 326,698 were accumulated by Brandywine Global Investment Ltd Liability Company. Victory Capital Mgmt has 1.09M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Shellback Limited Partnership has 465,640 shares for 2.79% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 95,469 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Cannell Peter B has 703,970 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Natixis reported 0.06% stake. World Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 5,350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gideon Capital Advsrs has invested 0.27% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

