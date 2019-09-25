As Pfenex (PFNX) Market Valuation Rose, State Street Has Increased Position; Jw Asset Management Trimmed Antares Pharma (ATRS) Stake by $4.62 Million; Market Valuation Rose

State Street Corp increased its stake in Pfenex Inc (PFNX) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 118,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.34% . The institutional investor held 498,009 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36M, up from 379,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Pfenex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 85,494 shares traded. Pfenex Inc. (NYSEMKT:PFNX) has risen 16.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PFNX News: 14/05/2018 – Pfenex Announces Positive Top-Line PF708 Study Results in Osteoporosis Patients; 18/04/2018 – PFENEX INC – PFENEX MAY ALSO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET PRODUCT SALES; 14/05/2018 – PFENEX INC – NO IMBALANCES IN SEVERITY OR INCIDENCE OF ADVERSE EVENTS FROM PF708; 22/05/2018 – Pfenex Announces Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – Pfenex Announces Positive Top-Line PF708 Study Results in Osteoporosis Patients, On-Track for Submission of New Drug Applicatio; 22/05/2018 – PFENEX – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND EXPENSES FOR OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL & COMMERCIALIZATION, LAUNCH OF PF708, AMONG OTHERS; 18/04/2018 – NT PHARMA ENTERS DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE PACT WITH PFENEX INC; 10/05/2018 – Pfenex 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 18/04/2018 – PFENEX & CHINA NT PHARMA ENTER IN DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE PACT; 18/04/2018 – PFENEX TO GET $2.5M, TO GET ADDED PAYMENTS OF UP TO $22.5M

Jw Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 80.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jw Asset Management Llc sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 380,524 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jw Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $596.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 223,180 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 30/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA GETS THIRD INSTALLMENT FROM SALE OF ZOMAJET™; 08/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 16/04/2018 – Antares Capital Appoints New Heads of Sponsor Coverage and Asset Management, Funding; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Xyosted Regulatory Update From FDA; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third Installment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 06/04/2018 – Antares Capital Supports Sentinel Capital Partners’ Acquisition of UBEO Business Services; 16/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204824 Company: ANTARES PHARMA INC; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES SEES SUBMITTING COMPLETE RESPONSE IN 2Q; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third lnstallment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC ATRS.O – BELIEVES THAT IT DOES NOT NEED TO CONDUCT ANY NEW CLINICAL STUDIES TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION

More notable recent Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pfenex Receives Milestone From Merck Associated With Clinical Advancement of Investigational 15-valent Pneumococcal Vaccine PCV-15 (V114) – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfenex Earns $11 Million Development Milestone under its Development and License Agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pfenex and Alvogen Expand Development and Commercialization Collaboration for PF708, a Therapeutic Equivalent Candidate to Forteo®/Forsteo®, to the EU, MENA, and ROW – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pfenex Appoints Dr. Steve Kay to Scientific Advisory Board – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pfenex Appoints Dr. Robert Peach to Scientific Advisory Board – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 9,198 shares to 6.10 million shares, valued at $976.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 369,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46M shares, and cut its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB).

Jw Asset Management Llc, which manages about $372.23M and $186.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc by 2.94M shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $68.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Antares Pharma Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operating and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Antares Pharma to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Orphan Drug Designation for the Treatment of Ectopic Pregnancy With Methotrexate – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTEDâ„¢ Regulatory Update Nasdaq:ATRS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 05, 2018.