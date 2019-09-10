As Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Hightower Advisors Boosted Its Holding; Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose While Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Boosted Its Stake

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by 223.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 47,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 68,666 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 21,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 18.96M shares traded or 15.07% up from the average. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Traders back local firms to buy Petrobras’ Nigerian oilfield stakes; 22/05/2018 – Brazil to lower fuel prices with tax policy -House speaker; 18/04/2018 – TARPON INVESTIMENTOS SAYS IT SUPPORTS NOMINATION OF PEDRO PARENTE TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF BRF; 18/04/2018 – BRF Chairman Diniz invites Petrobras CEO Parente to replace him; 08/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Petrobras signs five-year loan, snares funds from 17 banks; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO SAYS ROUND 15 BIDS WON’T HURT CASH POSITION; 07/03/2018 – MUBADALA IS SAID TO PLAN BID FOR PETROBRAS’ TAG GAS PIPELINE; 23/05/2018 – PETROBRAS’ PARENTE SAYS 10 PCT DIESEL PRICE CUT OVER 15 DAYS WILL COST 350 MLN REAIS; 02/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT DIESEL PRICE TO BRL1.8835 FROM BRL1.8884; 05/03/2018 – PETROBRAS HAS NO PLANS TO BUILD NEW REFINERIES IN BRAZIL OR ELSEWHERE IN LATIN AMERICA -CEO

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 2,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 718,491 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.13 million, up from 716,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.12. About 3.20M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 15,307 shares to 4,693 shares, valued at $792,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 11,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,676 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 53,056 shares to 6,899 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).