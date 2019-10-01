As Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Axiom International Investors Decreased Holding by $3.50 Million; Nexus Investment Management Trimmed Stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) as Share Value Declined

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 233,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 6.65 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.55 million, down from 6.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 5.23M shares traded. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brazil’s Petrobras near deal with China’s CNPC to swap refinery investment for oil; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS BOARD CONSIDERING CHANGE IN DIVIDEND POLICY, INCLUDING PAYMENT OF QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS- FILING; 11/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL1.9549 FROM BRL1.9169; 18/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO SEES ROOM TO RAISE INVESTMENTS: VALOR; 14/03/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT’S ASSESSING ALTERNATIVES TO SELL LIQUIGAS; 30/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS $900M LOAN FROM CHINA EXIM BANK DISBURSED TODAY; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S GUARDIA: DIESEL PRICE FIXED BY PETROBRAS FOR 30 DAYS; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DIRECTOR SAYS EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE NEW CONTRACT WITH DISTRIBUTORS IN JULY AS COMPANY SEEKS TO RECOVER MARKET SHARE; 27/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO PEDRO PARENTE SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING TO REGAIN FUEL MARKET SHARE AND EXPECTS GOOD RESULTS, ESPECIALLY IN DIESEL; 18/04/2018 – ABILIO DINIZ PROPOSES PETROBRAS CEO PEDRO PARENTE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF BRAZIL FOOD PROCESSOR BRF -STATEMENT

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92M, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.85. About 709,546 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING 2882.TW SAYS ITS BANKING AND INSURANCE UNITS SCRAP PLAN TO BUY 100 PCT STAKE IN MALAYSIA’S THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BERHAD; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS RULES HAVEN’T AFFECTED MORTGAGE DEMAND; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Auto Abs Issued By Bank Of Nova Scotia; 27/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SCOTIABANK URUGUAY’S IDR AT ‘BBB+, UPGRADES VR; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Net Interest Income C$3.95B; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK – BOARD APPOINTED SENIOR VP AND CHIEF ACCOUNTANT, RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK NAMES RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank 2Q Net C$2.18B; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS IFRS9 RULES ‘WILL BE MANAGEABLE’

Analysts await Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PBR’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 10.96 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.17% negative EPS growth.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 71,150 shares to 592,890 shares, valued at $67.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 8,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 10.45 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $722.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 7,222 shares to 353,255 shares, valued at $17.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).