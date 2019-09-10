As Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Renaissance Technologies Has Lifted Its Position; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Valinor Management Increased Its Position

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 157.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 677,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.90 million, up from 429,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $56.79. About 4.29M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 8.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 34.72M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $552.72 million, up from 26.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 18.96M shares traded or 15.07% up from the average. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 30/05/2018 – PETROBRAS NEEDS TO RAISE NATGAS STAKE IN PORTFOLIO: EXECUTIVE; 30/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS $900M LOAN FROM CHINA EXIM BANK DISBURSED TODAY; 26/04/2018 – LexFinance Today Announced the Structuring and Funding of a US$ 5.7 Billion Arbitration Claim for the Benefit of Petrobras; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CLASSS ACTION PAYMENT CUT PROFIT BY BRL 3B: CFO; 23/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN OIL COMPANY PETROBRAS SAYS NEW DIESEL PRICES WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED FOR 15 DAYS; 30/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT DIESEL PRICE TO BRL2.0877 FROM BRL2.1112; 14/03/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA ENDED 2017 WITH $850M IN CASH: GRISOLIA; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL GOVERNMENT TREASURY COULD COMPENSATE PETROBRAS WITH 1 BLN REAIS FOR EXTENDING DIESEL PRICE CUT 60 DAYS; 25/05/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras cuts gas prices as truckers strike continues

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 81,500 shares to 76,600 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seadrill Ltd by 156,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,253 shares, and cut its stake in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 6.97M shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.81% or 43,379 shares. Dudley Shanley accumulated 6.29% or 456,507 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt holds 5,338 shares. The New York-based Hudson Bay Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has invested 0.07% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Macroview Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.82% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Chartist Ca accumulated 0% or 5,006 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 33.76 million shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. California-based Covington has invested 0.68% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Conning Inc holds 0.05% or 33,062 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Lc has invested 1.62% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Amica Retiree Medical holds 8,750 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 0.84% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1.58 million shares.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 178,413 shares to 170,403 shares, valued at $77.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 61,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).