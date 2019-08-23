As Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) Market Valuation Rose, Uss Investment Management LTD Has Raised Holding; Advisors Preferred Lowered Its Waste Management (WM) Stake by $821,219; Market Value Rose

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 934,012 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 2.58M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.00 million, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 15.36M shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 28/05/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras – diesel prices to change monthly, will not pay for subsidies; 16/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE’S POWER SERVICES BUSINESS ANNOUNCED IT WILL SERVICE POWER GENERATION EQUIPMENT IN 11 POWER PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS THERE IS HIGHER “PROBABILITY” OF PAYING DIVIDENDS THIS YEAR – FILING; 14/03/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS DIVESTMENT PLAN IN LINE W/ GOVT DECREE; 26/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE CORPORATE LPG PRICES BY 4.6%-4.9%: UNION; 22/05/2018 – Brazil truckers protest enters second day despite fuel price cut; 24/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS ANNOUNCES START OF BINDING PHASE FOR SALES PROCESS FOR PIRANEMA AND PIRANEMA SUL OIL FIELDS -FILING; 23/05/2018 – Petrobras slashes diesel prices to ease Brazil trucker protest; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS CEO PARENTE SAYS IN TALKS WITH GOVT TO WRITE A PROVISIONAL FUEL MEASURE TO BE PUBLISHED TODAY OR TOMORROW; 25/05/2018 – PETROBRAS COULD BE NEG AFFECTED BY LOWER INDEPENDENCE: MOODY’S

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 500,000 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $18.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,350 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corporate Bond Etf by 68,020 shares to 239,720 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Etf by 238,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (CSJ).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $481.02M for 25.53 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.