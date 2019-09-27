As Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (PBR) Stock Price Rose, Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $9.59 Million; Price T Rowe Associates Has Trimmed Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Position by $18.27 Million; Stock Price Rose

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (PBR) by 35.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 639,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.73 million, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 8.89M shares traded. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 11/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.6968 FROM BRL1.6833; 05/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO PEDRO PARENTE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK PRESS BRIEFING; 14/03/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA ENDED 2017 WITH $850M IN CASH: GRISOLIA; 16/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS APRIL NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION, EXCLUDING LNG, WAS 79 MLN CUBIC METERS/DAY, 1.2 PCT ABOVE MARCH; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO: WITHOUT RIO TAX BREAK, PROJECTS COULD GO ABROAD; 23/05/2018 – Brazil’s agriculture sector bearing big brunt of fuel hikes -study; 30/05/2018 – Brazil’s president mulls scrapping Petrobras market-based fuel pricing; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem to talk new naphtha contract with Petrobras- CEO; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS EXECUTIVE SAYS INVESTMENTS SUCH REACH $17 BLN THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RELEASE 1Q EARNINGS MAY 8 BEFORE MARKET

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 77,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $564.27 million, down from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $221.58. About 438,290 shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Received 72-Hour Strike Notice From Unions; 30/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference say they have reached a four-year; 29/05/2018 – Strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Brings Shipments to a Halt; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPORTS US$500M DEBT OFFERING; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Teamsters Union Reach Tentative Agreement — Union; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Teamsters, Electrical Workers File Strike Notice; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific profit declines after tough winter weather; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $498.40 million for 15.56 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 16,029 shares to 987,858 shares, valued at $53.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 18,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC).

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PBR’s profit will be $2.07B for 11.04 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.17% negative EPS growth.