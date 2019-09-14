As Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (PBR) Market Value Rose, Horseman Capital Management LTD Cut Stake by $9.59 Million; As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Arrowpoint Asset Management Lifted Holding

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 31.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 88,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 368,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.23 million, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 293,805 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (PBR) by 35.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 639,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.73M, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.54. About 8.58 million shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 14/03/2018 – Brazil court rules Petrobras did not fix prices; 27/03/2018 – Sharenet: Traders back local firms to buy Petrobras’ Nigerian oilfield stakes; 30/05/2018 – PETROBRAS NEEDS TO RAISE NATGAS STAKE IN PORTFOLIO: EXECUTIVE; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.5648 FROM BRL1.5415; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS AND SHELL WIN BLOCK IN POTIGUAR BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 02/05/2018 – Energy Analytics Institute (EAI): Brazil’s Petrobras close to deciding on gas pipeline network sale; 12/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.5608 FROM BRL1.5353; 05/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil equities mixed as corruption probe weighs; 15/03/2018 – Petrobras Says 2017 Loss Due to One-Time Expenses, Including BRL11.2B Legal Settlement; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Is Said Financing Mubadala $8 Billion Petrobras Unit Bid

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 58,977 shares to 554,401 shares, valued at $66.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 121,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).