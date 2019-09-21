As Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (PBR) Market Valuation Rose, Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake; Millennium Management Has Raised Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holding by $8.58 Million

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 2493.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 714,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The hedge fund held 743,587 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53M, up from 28,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 518,631 shares traded or 10.94% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (PBR) by 35.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 639,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.73 million, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.54. About 9.04 million shares traded. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 22/05/2018 – Brazil truckers protest enters second day despite fuel price cut; 20/03/2018 – Petrobras reviewing offer for two more fertilizer plants-exec; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS 4Q LOSS R$5.48B; 08/03/2018 – NORWAY WEALTH FUND’S ETHICS WATCHDOG TO EXAMINE SHIPPING, POWER PRODUCERS FOR POSSIBLE EXCLUSION DUE TO HIGH EMISSIONS – CHAIRMAN; 24/05/2018 – Brazil truckers suspend strike, govt to subsidize diesel prices; 04/04/2018 – Brazil’s top court rules Lula can be jailed for graft conviction; 08/03/2018 – Petrobras Lines Up $4.35 Billion Credit Line as Debts Come Due; 15/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL LPG BY 3.6% ON MAY 16; 28/05/2018 – BRAZIL TRUCKER ASSOCIATION ABCAM EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF TRUCKS IN HIGHWAYS ON MONDAY BY THE END OF THE DAY; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT MINISTERS NEGOTIATING WITH TRUCKERS SAY SAY GOVT WILL EVALUATE FUEL COSTS EVERY 30 DAYS AND COMPENSATE PETROBRAS IF NEEDED

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,500 shares to 40,600 shares, valued at $7.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PBR’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 11.02 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.17% negative EPS growth.

