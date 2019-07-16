As Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PBR) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Earnest Partners Has Lowered Holding by $655,605; Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Shareholder Rex Capital Advisors Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PBR) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 43,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.19M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.26. About 6.73 million shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has declined 14.11% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 25/05/2018 – WORKERS’ PARTY WANTS TO VOTE BILL TO REVERSE PETROBRAS POLICY; 22/05/2018 – PETROBRAS AUTONOMY BEYOND 2019 AT RISK AMID FUEL TALKS: EURASIA; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT, PETROBRAS SAY OIL WORKERS UNIONS DID NOT MEET LAW REQUIREMENT FOR A STRIKE, INCLUDING OPENING NEGOTIATIONS WITH PETROBRAS; 04/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CUTS COOKING GAS PRICE TO BRL22.13/13KG VS BRL23.16; 05/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL1.8867 FROM BRL1.8696; 16/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – DEAL VALUED AT MORE THAN $300 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS IS RECOVERING MARKET SHARE IN GASOLINE, DIESEL; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS NEARS DEAL FOR CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP TO INVEST IN COMPERJ REFINERY IN EXCHANGE FOR OIL; 23/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS CEO PARENTE SAYS DECISION ON DIESEL PRICES WILL NOT AFFECT COMPANY’S DIVESTMENT PLAN; 28/03/2018 – Petrobras Announces Early Tender Results And Early Settlement For Cash Tender Offers

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 623,398 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pebblebrook Hote (NYSE:PEB) by 26,222 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $67.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Bancorp by 80,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS).

Analysts await PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 11.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.44 per share. PBR’s profit will be $2.46 billion for 10.42 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 143.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Petrobras Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on October 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Petrobras nixes diesel price hike, sending shares down 7% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Petrobras Announces Early Tender Results And Early Settlement For Waterfall Offers – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brazil oil workers join strike over pension reform – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Petrobras Brazilian Gold? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Yandex (YNDX) in Focus: Stock Moves 6% Higher – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Yandex.Taxi Expands into the Regions Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Yandex Stock Just Dropped Another 9% – Nasdaq” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Yandex to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 26th – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex Addresses Market Rumors Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 22, 2018.