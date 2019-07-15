As Petroleo Brasileiro F Sponsore (PBR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Trimmed by $441,975 Its Stake; Premier Asset Managment Increased Its Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) by $615,465

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 40.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 4,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,270 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 10,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.79 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY)

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro F Sponsore (PBR) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 29,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 195,538 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 225,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro F Sponsore for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 19.44 million shares traded or 24.11% up from the average. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has declined 14.11% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$25.67B; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS HOLDS DIESEL PRICE AT BRL1.8884; 26/04/2018 – LexFinance Today Announced the Structuring and Funding of a US$ 5.7 Billion Arbitration Claim for the Benefit of Petrobras; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – China nears first Americas refining capacity as CNPC, Petrobras talks mature; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO WORK WITH MUBADALA ON $8B PETROBRAS UNIT BID; 25/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO DENIES INTENTION TO RESIGN: PETROBRAS; 26/03/2018 – Petrobras hires $606 mln credit line from Banco do Brasil; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS SEES NET DEBT AT $77 BILLION BY END 2018; 29/05/2018 – Brazil finmin says govt not considering tax hikes to pay for diesel price cut; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS HOLDS GASOLINE PRICE AT BRL1.6783

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM’s Global Supply Chain Transformation Receives Five Manufacturing Leadership 100 Awards from National Association of Manufacturers – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Watson Stands Out for Finance Solutions and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Teams with Mujin – InvestorIdeas.com” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Notches Another Supercomputer Win – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Top Australian banks join IBM, Scentre in blockchain project – StreetInsider.com” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 11.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.44 per share. PBR’s profit will be $2.43 billion for 10.79 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 143.75% EPS growth.