As Petrobras Adr (PBR) Market Valuation Rose, Thomas White International LTD Has Boosted Its Holding; Cleararc Capital Upped Colgate (CL) Position by $410,584

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Petrobras Adr (PBR) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 20,406 shares as the company's stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 289,143 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, up from 268,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Petrobras Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 22.37M shares traded or 46.72% up from the average. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500.

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 6,038 shares as the company's stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 20,923 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 14,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 3.81 million shares traded or 16.28% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN) by 319,113 shares to 685,033 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 10,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,227 shares, and cut its stake in Csl Ltd Adr (CSLLY).

More notable recent PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Petrobras trims full-year production target; Q2 output grows 3.8% – Seeking Alpha" on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Petrobras may raise $2.5B in privatization of fuel distribution unit – Seeking Alpha" published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Strict Cost Control to Drive Petrobras (PBR) Q4 Earnings – Yahoo Finance" on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Brazil's Most Valuable Company: Petrobras Is Back – Seeking Alpha" published on October 10, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Is Petrobras Stock the "Best Story" in Big Oil? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 03, 2019.