As Petmed Express (PETS) Stock Price Declined, New Amsterdam Partners Has Lifted Its Position by $1.24 Million; Cambiar Investors Position In Banco Santander Sa (SAN) Was Has Upped

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (SAN) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 3.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 25.37 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.49 million, up from 22.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $3.865. About 6.80M shares traded. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 12/04/2018 – UK lenders expect rebound in demand for mortgage lending in coming months – BoE; 12/04/2018 – BOTIN SAYS SANTANDER STARTING BLOCKCHAIN PAYMENTS ACROSS BANKS; 22/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Are the culprits of Spain’s underperformance becoming good bets?; 23/03/2018 – SANTANDER TO PROPOSE PAYING 2019 DIV ENTIRELY IN CASH: BOTIN; 23/03/2018 – SANTANDER CHAIRMAN BOTIN SPEAKS AT AGM; 30/05/2018 – POLAND’S BZ WBK SAYS PLANS EUROBOND ISSUE PROGRAM WORTH UP TO 5 BLN EURO; 12/04/2018 – The service, called Santander One Pay FX, uses technology developed by blockchain firm Ripple; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER SAN.MC – BOARDS AGREE ON MERGER BY ABSORPTION OF BANCO POPULAR, S.A.U. BY BANCO SANTANDER; 30/05/2018 – Santander CEO Alvarez Says Italy Won’t Bring Down the Euro; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER BRASIL CFO SAYS FEE REVENUES WILL GROW AT TWO DIGITS IN 2018

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 56.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 56,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The institutional investor held 156,257 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 99,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.07M market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 475,600 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 46,707 shares to 94,239 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 27,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,263 shares, and cut its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN).

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 29,537 shares to 23,069 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worthington Inds Inc Com (NYSE:WOR) by 37,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,896 shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW).

