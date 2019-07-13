As Petmed Express (PETS) Shares Declined, Shareholder Newtyn Management Cut Its Stake; Jane Street Group Has Boosted Its General Dynamics (GD) Stake by $8.25 Million

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 82.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 124,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,999 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.09. About 658,989 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 41.40% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 536.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 48,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,904 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 9,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $185.84. About 806,637 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 23/03/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded Contract to Synchronize U.S. Army Geospatial Technology Systems; 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics profit rises 4.7 pct; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget

More notable recent PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Former Petco Executive Joins True Leaf as Senior Vice-President, Operations – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Healthcare and Insurance Trends: 2 Hot Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tractor Supply, Farmer Veteran Coalition Honor 50 Military Veterans Nationwide – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: EXAS, TIF, PETS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc (Put) by 867,000 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $24.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 278,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PETS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 272,222 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 44,098 shares. Parametric Associate Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 52,447 shares. Menlo Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 92,330 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 82,638 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 28,618 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd accumulated 0% or 48,921 shares. The Massachusetts-based Polaris Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 443,094 shares stake. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 40,483 shares stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.04% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Freestone Cap Hldgs Ltd Liability Company reported 1.35% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,078 shares.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:DISH) by 71,500 shares to 9,900 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 44,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,597 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ETFC).

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “US State Department approves possible $2.2 billion arms sale to Taiwan – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Things Investors Need to Know About the U.S. Navy’s New Frigate – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “General Dynamics (GD) Awarded $2 Billion US Department of State Global Supply Chain Contract – StreetInsider.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “General Dynamics (GD) Secures $276.5M Max Contract for CMS Benefits Coordination & Recovery Center – StreetInsider.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “State Department clears $2.2B arms sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd stated it has 1,516 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Management One reported 0.11% stake. Regions Corporation accumulated 20,755 shares. Menora Mivtachim reported 2,780 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel has invested 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Newfocus Fincl Grp Incorporated Limited Com accumulated 0.89% or 10,562 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.03% or 38,565 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs has 193,096 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Co holds 0.34% or 16,806 shares in its portfolio. Glob Endowment Mgmt LP reported 0.59% stake. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 0.12% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Moody Bancorporation Trust Division stated it has 415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr Tru Com accumulated 3,385 shares. Alps Advsr reported 0% stake.