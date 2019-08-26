As Petmed Express (PETS) Share Value Declined, Polaris Capital Management Boosted Stake; Marietta Investment Partners Has Increased Its Holding in Zoetis (ZTS) as Market Value Rose

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The hedge fund held 118,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 103,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.93M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.61. About 147,929 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 22,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 53,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 31,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $125.61. About 484,147 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn

