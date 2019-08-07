As Petmed Express (PETS) Share Value Declined, North Star Investment Management Has Raised Stake; Foyston Gordon & Payne Maintains Position in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC)

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 19,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The institutional investor held 133,739 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 114,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 356,845 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 12,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 29,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 16,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $96.64. About 520,619 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer Appoints Mustafa Faizani as West Market Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Tamara Ingram to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Co holds 2,100 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And, New York-based fund reported 240,808 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw accumulated 8,530 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% stake. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,348 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.17% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Motco invested in 0% or 277 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 78 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Llc reported 8,816 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc owns 0.15% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 236,357 shares. 3,869 were reported by Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Oppenheimer And, a New York-based fund reported 5,509 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc by 119,750 shares to 55,410 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kt Corp. (NYSE:KT) by 26,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,784 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold PETS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Peoples Finance Services invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). State Street holds 0% or 814,995 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. Barclays Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Sg Americas Ltd stated it has 69,269 shares. Victory Cap Management owns 0% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 38,819 shares. D E Shaw And holds 28,093 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Com holds 0.01% or 18,239 shares. Eqis Mgmt Incorporated holds 14,953 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Yorktown Management & Rech invested in 28,500 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 619 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 272,222 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc reported 781 shares.

More notable recent PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PetMed Express Earnings: PETS Stock Plunges on Q4 Miss – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/22/2019: SKIS, MTN, CALM, PETS, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kane Biotech Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Eetoys Pet Products Limited – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.