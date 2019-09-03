As Perrigo Plc (PRGO) Stock Value Rose, Holder North Star Asset Management Decreased Its Position; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Athena Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $318,469

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Perrigo Plc (PRGO) by 79.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 18,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 4,880 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 23,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Perrigo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 616,210 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q EPS 57c; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO – EFFECTIVE MARCH 8, CO TERMINATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENTS & REPLACED THEM WITH A NEW SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING AND TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO – EXPECTS TO RECEIVE A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM U.S. FDA REGARDING ITS ANDA FOR ITS GENERIC VERSION OF PROAIR INHALATION AEROSOL; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Doesn’t Expect to Meet Goal of Launching Generic of ProAir in 4Q; 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Ext; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VERSION OF SERNIV; 23/03/2018 – Perrigo CEO John Hendrickson 2017 Total Pay $8.3M; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter on Generic Version of ProAir; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO, TARO FOR SERNIVO; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,291 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 18,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $205.36. About 15.06M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 18/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Review: Philips Hue Wellner lamp with Apple HomeKit; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 09/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Apple announces new emoji for Bolton’s first day as National Security Advisor.(Mustache should be big; 20/03/2018 – TECHNOGYM Becomes First Fitness Equipment Manufacturer to Release Apple GymKit; 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday; 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 17,421 shares to 35,531 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 10,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 12.84% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.09 per share. PRGO’s profit will be $129.15 million for 12.14 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Perrigo Company plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 52,018 shares to 6,260 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 4 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

