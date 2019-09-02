As Perrigo Plc (PRGO) Shares Rose, North Star Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $883,104; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Advent Capital Management Upped Position by $424,328

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 133.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,296 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Perrigo Plc (PRGO) by 79.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 18,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 4,880 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 23,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Perrigo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 949,775 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 07/03/2018 Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval And Planned Launch For The Store Brand OTC Equivalent Of Mucinex(R) DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Adj EPS $1.26; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q EPS 57c; 14/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE ON ULTRAVATE LOTION; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES & MICAL PHARMACEUTICALS INITIATED PATENT LITIGATIONS ON MAY 9 & 10, 2018; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.90 TO $3.30; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo Sees FY EPS $2.90-EPS $3.30; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter On Generic Version Of ProAir®; 14/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms First to File Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Ultravate(R) Lotion, 0.05%

Analysts await Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 12.84% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.09 per share. PRGO’s profit will be $129.14 million for 12.31 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Perrigo Company plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Emerging Mkt Etf (SCHE) by 40,183 shares to 597,014 shares, valued at $15.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 17,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (Prn) by 756,000 shares to 30.13 million shares, valued at $42.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insmed Inc (Prn) by 5.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Innoviva Inc (Prn).