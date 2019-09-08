As Perrigo Company Plc (PRGO) Market Valuation Rose, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $310,080; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Lowered Holding by $435,575 as Stock Value Rose

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.06 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Perrigo Company Plc (PRGO) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 6,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 29,338 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 35,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Perrigo Company Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 1.18M shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC SERNIVO SPRAY; 14/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms First To File Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Ultravate® Lotion, 0.05%; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LITIGATIONS REGARDING PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NDA FOR HALOBETASOL PROPIONATE LOTION, 0.05%; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.45, EST. $5.25; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO ENTERED $1B SR CREDIT LINE, EU350M TERM FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval And Planned Launch For The Store Brand OTC Equivalent Of Mucinex(R) DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 02/04/2018 – Perrigo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fincl stated it has 800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Greylin Invest Mangement has 0.44% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ativo Capital Management Limited Liability holds 21,956 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsr has 0.63% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 17,839 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory Service has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Washington National Bank invested in 0.08% or 5,047 shares. Swiss Bank invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Eqis Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Albion Fincl Ut holds 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 2,619 shares. Shufro Rose And Company Limited Liability Company reported 3,436 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 797,739 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. 5.05 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 3,937 shares or 0.29% of the stock. First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 28,842 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.64 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc by 60,522 shares to 151,048 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 5,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Fnb Corp (NYSE:FNB).

Analysts await Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 12.84% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.09 per share. PRGO’s profit will be $125.54M for 13.14 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Perrigo Company plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

