As Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Stock Price Rose, Ftb Advisors Has Increased by $964,560 Its Stake; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $361,950 as Market Value Declined

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,919 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 15,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS CURRENTLY PRODUCING 55 A320-FAMILY AIRCRAFT A MONTH; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS TALKING TO AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES ABOUT POTENTIAL JET EXPORT FINANCING, BUT CRITICAL TO GET U.S. EXIM ON LINE AGAIN; 14/05/2018 – Boeing, Assembrix to Collaborate on Secure 3D printing; 19/05/2018 – CUBAN OFFICIALS SAY HAVE RETRIEVED ‘IN GOOD CONDITIONS’ ONE OF THE BLACK BOXES FROM THE BOEING 737 THAT CRASHED ON FRIDAY IN HAVANA; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 20,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,086 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 44,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 860,599 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 33.88% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO ENTERED $1B SR CREDIT LINE, EU350M TERM FACILITY; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LAUNCHES A GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE® CREAM (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL CREAM, USP, 0.01%); 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO NO LONGER EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE 2018 BENEFIT OF 9C/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo Sees FY EPS $2.90-EPS $3.30; 02/04/2018 – Perrigo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PATENT LITIGATION REGARDING PERRIGO’S PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR BETAMETHASONE DIPROPIONATE, 0.05% SPRAY; 23/03/2018 – Perrigo CEO John Hendrickson 2017 Total Pay $8.3M; 14/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms First to File Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Ultravate(R) Lotion, 0.05%; 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv Research owns 12 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 100,553 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. New England Invest & Retirement Group, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,090 shares. North Point Managers Oh accumulated 553 shares. Buckingham Management Inc invested in 1.39% or 18,540 shares. Northeast Management holds 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,495 shares. Iat Reinsurance stated it has 22,750 shares. M&T Commercial Bank reported 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 158,800 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. Bridges Mgmt Inc invested in 74,953 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech reported 303,067 shares. Aviance Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Leisure Management, a California-based fund reported 979 shares. Motco has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 241,163 were reported by Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc.

