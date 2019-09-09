As Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) Stock Rose, Moon Capital Management Upped Its Position; As Xcel Energy (XEL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Stewart & Patten Co Decreased by $850,752 Its Position

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 15,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 460,217 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.87 million, down from 475,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $64.8. About 2.35M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,951 MLN VS $2,946 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy First Quarter 2018 Earnings Report; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT FROM FACILITIES IN TEXAS; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE WINS FUEL CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XCEL ENERGY’S; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 Percent; 18/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces a New Milestone for Drone Technology; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B; 19/04/2018 – KJCT8.com: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: DRONES TO SURVEY TRANSMISSION LINES NEAR DENVER

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 1,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 26,249 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 billion, up from 25,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 1.20M shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO REPORTS FINAL FDA APPROVAL & PLANNED LAUNCH FOR STORE B; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Doesn’t Expect to Meet Goal of Launching Generic of ProAir in 4Q; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Adj EPS $1.26; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO, TARO FOR SERNIVO; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.26, REV VIEW $5.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Perrigo Launches Novel Omeprazole Orally Disintegrating Tablet to Treat Frequent Heartburn; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PROMIUS PHARMA LLC INITIATED PATENT LITIGATION ON MAY 22, 2018 IN COURT; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS FIRST TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VER; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And lmpax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10 shares to 11,494 shares, valued at $928.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 30 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,864 shares, and cut its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $542.73M for 15.43 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 3,811 shares to 32,726 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).