As Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) Stock Price Rose, London Co Of Virginia Raised Position; Wellcare Health Plan (WCG) Position Upped by Vantage Investment Partners Llc

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 53,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.11M, up from 977,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 1.08M shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.45; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo Sees FY EPS $2.90-EPS $3.30; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – DOES NOT EXPECT TO ACHIEVE ABOUT $0.09 PER SHARE BENEFIT THAT WAS INCLUDED IN 2018 REPORTED & ADJ EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LAUNCHES A GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE® CREAM (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL CREAM, USP, 0.01%); 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – IN JAN. 2018, JOHN HENDRICKSON STEPPED DOWN AS CEO FOLLOWING BOARD’S APPOINTMENT OF UWE ROEHRHOFF AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LITIGATIONS REGARDING PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NDA FOR HALOBETASOL PROPIONATE LOTION, 0.05%; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC ULTRAVATE LOTION; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.26, REV VIEW $5.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plan (WCG) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86 million, up from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $269.9. About 606,370 shares traded or 29.23% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 30,351 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Prelude Ltd Liability invested in 1.09% or 77,435 shares. Alpine Associates Mgmt accumulated 300,384 shares or 2.52% of the stock. Moreover, Tig has 2.77% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Eagle Asset Inc reported 233,928 shares. Blackrock reported 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested 1.46% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 4,524 shares. Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.08% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Great Lakes Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Contravisory Mngmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,291 shares. Cleararc Cap owns 766 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Co Lp reported 0.04% stake. Gateway Advisers Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $874.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17,282 shares to 14,087 shares, valued at $26.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ) by 30,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,817 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 76,589 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $156.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 162,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53M shares, and cut its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.59, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold PRGO shares while 89 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 114.64 million shares or 1.86% more from 112.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,700 are held by Ellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Bankshares Of New York Mellon reported 871,054 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust Company reported 0.11% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Australia-based Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Illinois-based Blair William And Communication Il has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Allstate has invested 0.02% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% stake. First Manhattan Com has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 27,660 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. London Of Virginia owns 1.03 million shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd holds 47,369 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 3,153 shares.